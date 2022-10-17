Why Kanye West is buying this free speech social media app Parler

Ye officially knowns as Kanye West has entered into talks to buy free speech platform Parler.

The company confirmed the announcement on Monday confirming that West would assist in ensuring the preservation of free speech.

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer welcomed West and added that the deal would change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

The Parler team is expected to finalize West’s purchase agreement before the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.”

West will purchase the network and will continue to receive technical support from Parlement Technologies.

Free speech remains a big deal for the rapper, turned fashion forward icon, as he has found himself in troubled waters with most social media networks for his views.

West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month for posting what was highlighted as anti-Semitic messages.

His suspension was lifted and received a nod from Tesla head Elon Musk.

Parlement Technologies is the parent company of free speech social media app Parler.

West said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

The company based in Nashville is holds strong views against big tech, government censorship and cancel culture.

