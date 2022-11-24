Here’s how Game got on to the Metaverse to score you R 70 000

Massmart retail giant Game has announced it has dipped into the metaverse, an innovative move for the chain store.

Through a game named Roblox, launched earlier this week, the game is set to grant players with an opportunity to win their share of R 70 000 in vouchers leading up to Black Friday.

A first for a South African retailer, the retail outlet Game has set the pace to join some banks who continue to dip their toes into the Metaverse.

The game has an African feel to it and allows players to jump through portals to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Players will have to find 8 comet fragments with the top player set to win R 5 000 in vouchers. Runner up player will walk away with R 3000 and third place R 2000 in vouchers.

The competition ends on November 28.

Roblox is one the worlds biggest online gaming platform and most popular metaverse destinations with an audience of over 200 million monthly users.

Players are set to be challenged to race around a neighborhood, and use potholes as portals.

Open to all ages the game offers vouchers that can be redeemed on any product that the Game store offers.

Roblox is an online gamin platform and game developed by the Roblox Corporation.

It allows users to program games and play games created by other users.

According to Wikipedia, the game was created by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004 and released in 2006 and hosts user created games of multiple genres coded in the programming language Lua.

The games’ growth is said to have been accelerated by the Covid19 pandemic.

