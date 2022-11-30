Here’s how you will set a voice note as your status on WhatsApp

Social messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users set voice notes as their statuses.

The feature will allow users to set short voice notes, recordings as their status while selecting several backgrounds to accompany the recording.

The feature is expected to be rolled out for both iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp users will have access to a microphone-looking icon under the status bar.

Clicking on the microphone will allow users to record 30-second status updates.

This feature will come with some added privacy settings, and our tech sources say the recorded status can only be shared with the selected users the sender choses.

So users can specifically select which receivers can access the recorded voice note recording.

This falls part of the Meta-owned app’s ongoing growth to ensure the app stays ahead of it’s competitors.

While features such as the ability to text yourself, ability to share calls within the app, and editing Whatsapp messages are on the way, the voice note feature seems to be a waste of time on our part.

The voice note feature follows news that WhatsApp is also working on a tips and announcement page, to allow users to have a chat section that will possibly advertise incoming updates.

Think notices, as WhatsApp will allow users to receive new updated information including upcoming features.

New updates this year

The social messaging app has grown over the years to become one of the fastest mediums to use in communication.

Loved for it’s quick to use video calls, including audio calls WhatsApp has quickly become the gel in most companies with features such as group chats to allow real time productive communication in organizations.

View once feature

Around August 2021, WhatsApp rolled out the View Once feature allowing users to send messages that can only be viewed once.

Chats disappear once the recipient has read the message due to the view once security feature.

Communities feature

In November 2022, WhatsApp announced the communities feature which allowed groups to be merged into communities.

Admins would have control over the list of groups chosen to be part of the communities feature.

The feature will allow admins to have the power to broadcast one messages to multiple groups with similar interests.

The feature allowed users from different groups to receive information from various groups in the community and receive updates from other members within the community.

This is another feature WhatsApp hoped would benefit not only organizations but individual community groups.

WhatsApp Poll feature

Recently, WhatsApp said it was working on a poll feature, not only to engage participants of a group but to increase overall user engagement.

New green circle in chats

Other features included in updates are the green circle when users have posted a new status.

Users now have the ability to view when another user has updated their status simply by looking at their profile in chats.

A dotted circle implies more than one status updated while a solid green line means one status update.

Leave groups discretely

WhatsApp also introduced the leave groups discretely feature which now allows group participants to leave groups without a notification in the group.

Only admins would receive a notification.

