Netflix now allows users to kick off accounts with new feature

As part of Netflix’s campaign to curb password sharing and limit the number of devices that have access to an account, the streaming service now users to kick off other devices with a single click.

As part of a guise to beef up the security of it’s streaming platform, Netflix introduces a new feature called Managing Access and Devices.

The feature will allow users to see which devices recently access the account with the power to log them off.

The feature is accessible via the account settings section in a users profile and will allow you to see other accounts logged in.

Users will be able to see location of the device based on the IP address used to log in and stream content

“With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends,” the streaming service said in a statement.

“Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out.

“Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click.”

“This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android.”

Whether its the ability to kick off your ex of your Netflix account or have the kids do their homework, the feature plans to make security possible from anywhere.

This feature could help Netflix offload more freeloaders in a bid to increase their subscribers.

Also read: Businesses take beating as Eskom changes load shedding stages