Future Trends

WATCH: SABC launches SABC Plus, new streaming app platform 

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
sabc logo

On to a new era.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has launched its own streaming platform on Thursday named SABC+.

Over 19 radio stations will feature on the platform which will come in the form of an app.

Television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3 and other sports channels will also come part of the package.

“SABC+ is a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all South African citizens,” said SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

The SABC plus app plans to feature both local and international content in order to inform, educate and entertain viewers.

The SABC launches it’s very own OTT (over the top) platform, which will migrate services towards digital.

SABC content will now be everywhere to bridge a massive milestone into the digital era.

As part of the digital migration, the platform hopes to increase viewership, on most user devices.

“This is a great milestone for the SABC and it’s also very great for our audiences. It’s a very inter-active platform and they can use it in a manner that can be able to view all our content whether you are talking radio, television, drama and all the great content that we have,” added Mxakwe.

SABC fans can stream all content on the platform for free.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

