Trevor Noah’s third Netflix special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would premiers on Netflix today.

The former host of the daily show and owner of production company day zero, premiers his third offering to Netflix, with previous specials in 2018 and 2017.

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the dark came before the second edition, Trevor Noah son of Patricia.

Viewers are set to see Noah speak on his German lessons among other of his life experiences.

The series is directed by David Paul Meyer, who’s been by Noah for almost a decade.

Meyer was responsible for Noah’s previous specials and has headed some shows on the Daily Show.

“I wonder how dinosaurs went out,” Noah says as he continues to show off his comedic prowess in the newly released special.

Trevor Noah’s: I wish you would, is an hour long show which will run through the daily lives of fellow Americans’ and some of Noah’s most memorable moments.

Noah was like Charlie and the Chocolate factory when he joined the Daily show team seven years ago.

Noah who received many reviews when he started hosting the show said he had grown to embrace his responsibility while learning his new family.

The tv host however said his time was up and he was leaving the show after years.

“I want to thank the audience for an amazing seven years, it’s been wild, it’s been truly wild, he said, listing the Trump presidency, the pandemic” as some of the challenges he had faced while hosting the show.”

Also read: Why Elon Musk may have a Donald Trump, Kanye West problem