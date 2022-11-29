Burn Media Sites
Android

Twitter and the Apple hurdle explained

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
jack dorsey resign ceo twitter

Twitter’s survival as a subscription service may encounter resistance from Apple if Elon Musk’s allegations against Apple are correct.

Apple which was Twitter’s biggest advertiser in the first quarter of this year’s financial year may protest against some of Twitter’s changers under Musk’s leadership.

Musk soon after taking the reigns at Twitter headquarters made several changes which include making users pay for the blue checkmark.

The check mark which comes at $8 will ensure that users rank higher on search results and are tagged with the blue, silver, or gold checkmark.

The different check mark colours are to differentiate users between government officials, celebrities and normal users.

Twitter, Apple challenge

Musk tweeted that Apple has threatened to block Twitter  from it’s app store without an explanation.

He wrote that Apple had seized advertising on Twitter.

“Do they hate free speech in America?” Musk asked in a tweet.

Should Apple refuse to accommodate Twitter, this would mean new users on iOS would not be able to download Twitter.

Both iPads and iPhones would be unable to access updates.

There is currently a 30% fee that Apple charges for in-app purchases.

This could be another blow for Musk after several other companies such as Audi stopped advertising after Musk took over Twitter.

What could possibly be a content and moderation issue may lead to a deadlock should Apple refuse to accommodate Twitter.

As many users access Twitter on iOS and android, should Apple and Twitter go to war over the issue, many iOS users will be impacted the most.

Musk has even launched a poll asking Apple to publish all censorship actions.

