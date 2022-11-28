Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
General Tech

WhatsApp hacked: Here’s what to do 

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Netflix trailers WhatsApp

Over 500 million records could be for sale, in what has been described as one of the biggest records breach for the social message app WhatsApp.

Reports suggest a hacking community claims to be selling a latest database of data from 84 countries.

The alleged breach remains speculation for now until WhatsApp confirms or deny’s the breach, but what happens when there is a breach and your numbers are out there?

What to do

A first sign to a hacked WhatsApp account is seeing contacts that aren’t yours.

The good news is WhatsApp may send you information of suspicious activity if it is an external breach advising on an alternative solution.

But what happens when you wake up and you’ve picked up suspicious activity?

Contact your contacts to inform them that your account has been compromised.

Do not respond to any messages requesting a one time pin or password.

This could be the assailant trying to gain more control of your personal information.

Messaging close contacts before disengaging off the platform will disconnect the hackers path.

Avoid providing personal information especially to random contacts.

Do not log out and log back into your account.

Any hackers intent is to ultimately take control of your identity, to do with it as they please.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links.

WhatsApp’s end to end encryption allows users to have a certain level of privacy on their messages due to the encryption including the fact that messages are stored on your device and not in a cloud service.

It is important to constantly understand your phones usage, as things like a quickly depleting phone battery to an otherwise knew phone could be a sign of foul play.

Also read: Hands-free Tiktok hack you need

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
facebook new design layout test 2022
Here’s one hacked Facebook account, three signs your account is hacked 
Facebook 28 Nov 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.