Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Awards Set a New Stage for Email Marketing Excellence

Everlytic recently opened submissions to the first-ever You Mailed It Email Awards – an opportunity for South African marketers to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win some great prizes.

About the Awards

As thought leaders in email marketing, Everlytic aims to recognise the creative genius behind every campaign. So, we’re giving marketers a stage on which to showcase their most epic and best-performing email campaigns from 2022, for the chance to walk away with the first-ever You Mailed It title.

The competition is the perfect way to wrap up marketers’ 2022 campaigns, giving them the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work.

Who Can Enter

The competition is open to South African companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns in one (or both) of two categories – B2B and B2C. Marketers can submit either an email message campaign or an online newsletter campaign.

All successful campaigns that ran or are running between 01 January to 31 December 2022 are eligible for entry. Entrants don’t have to be Everlytic clients either (although we’d love them to join our family). Entries are free and close at midnight on Friday, 10 February 2023.

What You Can Win

Bragging rights are a big one – especially since Everlytic will broadcast the winners in a press release, on our social media pages, and in our newsletter. Other prizes include:

GIBS Behavioural Linguistics Masterclass voucher – The Future of Communication: Behavioural Marketing

Team experience voucher valued at R2500 per person (max 3 people and only valid in Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, or Gauteng)

For new Everlytic customers (only): 1 x free subscription to Everlytic for 3 months (includes setup and email credits) 3 x free strategic sessions with an Everlytic Specialist and Technical Solutions Manager during the trial period (one per month)



The Judging Criteria

Each email campaign entry is judged against the following criteria:

Creativity and innovation

Impact and design

Content creation and relevancy

Functionality and accessibility

If the objectives of the campaign were reached

If the email benchmarks were beaten in the brand’s particular industry

The higher an email campaign scores across all these criteria, the better its chances of taking the title.

Meet the Judges

We’ve put together a panel of formidable industry experts to ensure that marketers’ hard work is judged fairly and professionally. They include:

Sally Acton

Torque Solutions

Sally is the CEO of the Employee Experience Consultancy, Torque Solutions. With a strong background in CRM, data warehousing, customer experience, and email marketing, Sally has worked with global brands that include the likes of Massmart, PepsiCo, Pioneer Foods, Builders Warehouse, Vector Logistics, Redefine, and The Walt Disney Company.

Yana Valtchanova

Y&V Agency

Yana has 22+ years of advertising experience under her belt as a Creative Director in multiple agencies, and has judged award ceremonies like the Loeries, Creative Circle, Assegai, DMMA, and more. Nine years ago, Yana also founded Y&V Agency to grow her digitally led vision in the creative realm.

Leigh Crymble

BreadCrumbs Linguistics

Leigh is the Head Behavioural Linguist at BreadCrumbs Linguistics, voted the top global behavioural communications firm in 2021. She is currently completing a Ph.D. in Behavioural Science and is developing a new communications framework to nudge consumer decision-making in the health, retail, and financial services space.

Alana Major-Simpson

Everlytic

Alana is the Head of Client Services at Everlytic, with 9 years’ experience in developing and maximising client digital campaign strategies from start to finish. She’s used her expertise in marketing strategy and deep understanding of technology to execute, consult on, and deploy B2B and B2C client campaigns throughout her career, and has worked closely with hundreds of South Africa’s best marketers from leading brands.

Musa Kalenga

The Brave Group

Musa is the Group Chief Executive officer of the Brave Group; an independent, multidisciplinary communications agency. He’s also co-founder and shareholder of Bridge Labs. He was a member of the World Economic Forum Johannesburg Global Shapers and Head of Brand for IAB. Additionally, Musa is a former Facebook Client Partner for Africa and was the Group Head of Digital Marketing at Nedbank.

How to Enter

To enter the You Mailed It Email Awards, marketers need to do the following before midnight on 10 February 2023:

Complete the form on the You Mailed It Awards page, including: The entrant and their organisation’s name and contact details The industry The objective of the campaign Any personalisation used in the campaign, if relevant A statistical summary of the campaign’s success What made them proud of the campaign Send the following entry assets to Everlytic via email (more info on the awards page): The email campaign marketers want to submit A report of the email stats as a screenshot or a PDF The objectives of the submitted email, including: The audience Any use of dynamic content and personalisation (if applicable)

The industry the campaign is in, so the judges can measure it against local benchmarks

Ready to Win?

Rocked the socks off an email campaign in 2022? You could walk away with the first You Mailed It Email Awards title. Learn more and enter here.

