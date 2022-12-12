Burn Media Sites
Here’s why Twitter will increase character limit from 280 to 4000

By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Twitter

The question of brevity comes into play when using social media app Twitter as its head Elon Musk has confirmed that the platform plans to increase its character limit from 280 to 4000.

The confirmation comes over the weekend when Musk in a worded answer to a Twitter user confirmed a new course for the platform.

This will mean longer texts in one post as opposed to having many tweets in bullet form.

Brevity

Brevity by definition is a concise and exact use of words in writing speech and Richard Garriot on Twitter believes more character space equals longer answer’s as opposed to concise points.

“I agree completely. Brevity is of the essence. It requires making an effort to choose words carefully and to be concise. One can always break a concept in multiple tweets which will naturally become sort of bullet points of their thought process,” wrote another user.

While the concept of longer tweets is in question, there’s really no difference if there’s an option to expand compressed tweets displayed.

The timeline for the roll out of the feature is still unknown but it will be an added benefit to the now Musk led platform.

Increased tweets

The increase in characters is another increase on Twitter since the initial character limit of 140 characters back in 2017.

The 140 characters increased to 280 back in November 2017.

Now a shift to a possible 4000 characters will threaten the notion of Twitter being a platform for briefer thoughts.

While the demand for the increase in characters has increased Twitter has previously picked up that increased character space did not necessarily translate to users typing more.

Users with added character room did not necessarily write more on the platform, an indication of the continued support for brevity on the platform.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

