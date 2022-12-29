How much Avatar: The Way of the Water needs to break even at the box office

Avatar 2: The way of the water has hit the $1 billion mark and surpassed it at the global box office.

In only days since it’s release, the film is fast climbing to the most-grossing film.

The film sits at over $ 712 million internationally and has surpassed the highest grossing film Jurassic world dominion and is now headed for Top Gun: Maverick at number one.

Top Gun: Maverick took around 31 days to reach the billion mark, but James Cameron’s Avatar: The way of the water seems to be among the fastest growing gross-wise as it took around 17 days to hit $1 billion.

Whether it will hit the $2 billion mile globally is a site to see.

Three movies in 2022 topped the billion dollar mark.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar.

In 2019 around nine movies ticked the $1 billion mark.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is reported to be the fastest grossing after Spider Man: No Way Home which took around 12 days.

The Way of the Water is yet to break even as the film was reported to have cost Cameron around $350 million excluding $100 million in marketing fees.

The film is said to need over $2 billion to break even.

It will be interesting to see if Avatar breaks even as the world moves back to the habit of going to watch movies on the big screen.

It’s predecessor was released in 2009 and grossed around $ 2.97 billion worldwide.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver.

The Sully family heads underwater in an effort to keep the Na’vi people safe from humans.

