Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Videos: New fear activated around SA as trucks and bridges trend

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Here’s some light news this week.

The country has been left in a state of trauma after a truck exploded in Boksburg leaving many dead.

A truck carrying petroleum gas exploded underneath a railway bridge in Boksburg on December 24.

The catastrophe happened in the Ekhurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng where the truck driver miscalculated the height of the bridge in comparison to the truck’s load.

While the truck driver is said to have done everything possible to remedy the incident, the truck suffered damages as the truck allegedly drove out from under the railway bridge.

This led to massive amounts of fire, destruction of property, and the loss of lives of bystanders.

The accident has sparked massive debate around the experience of drivers as well as general bridge infrastructure which required clear and visible signage.

This has led to more footage of trucks and bridges trending across the country as some motorists seem triggered by the idea of a truck failing to make there way past a bridge, possibly leading to an accident.

The Boksburg petroleum gas tanker truck driver has been released pending further investigation.

A statement released indicates that the driver followed most protocols after he identified damage to the truck.

While he was initially blamed for the horrific ordeal, the truck, driver and bridge debate remains in circulation.

Note: Video’s are used only to visually show some of the massive challenges truck drivers face.

Also read: How much Avatar: The Way of the Water needs to break even at the box office

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
NFT artwork blockchain cryptographic
What’s ChatGPT and how does it design, chat back, write, and program? 
Artificial Intelligence 30 Dec 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.