What’s ChatGPT and how does it design, chat back, write, and program? 

A trending topic right now ChatGPT is fast becoming the most downloaded system as over 1 million users have signed up for it in just five days.

What is ChatGPT and why is it trending?

So you will no longer have to Google answers to problems, ChatGPT gives breakdowns to answers.

Does this mean an end to Google?

The simple answer is no.

ChatGPT is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot system that answers questions and has the ability to write essays.

ChatGPT has gone viral since it’s release and has attracted millions from investors.

Known as the latest fad in technology, ChatGPT can generate lectures, and is the perfect example of machine learning.

Launched in November 2022, the technology was developed by San Francisco based research company Open AI led by Sam Altman and backed by Microsoft, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

ChatGPT automatically replies in text format based on prompts given to it.

The responses are the fascinating part as they are more creative and advanced than most chat bots.

This AI chatbot can answer questions and program computers.

Simply type in questions using natural language and the chatbot ChatGPT gives a conversational and comprehensive answer.

Even if you’re not into tech heavy gadgets and new developments this definitely should catch your attention.

Most of ChatGPT’s responses are derived from the internet.

It thinks of responses, is probably more knowledgeable than most people, but it isn’t ready to replace human’s just yet as it’s creator has warned that it can at times offer inaccurate information.

ChatGPT is creative, resourceful, and can help prepare for lectures, explain Newton’s law of motion, and write a computer program, this system is fast gaining momentum towards a future many thought would only arrive decades from now.

How does it work?

ChatGPT is an AI system that recognizes patterns through vast quick searches over the internet to provide insightful dialogue.

Is it free?

Yes, it’s free for now.

There is a plan to monetize it soon considering the vast majority of users who responded positively to it.

