Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding, stage 3 until Sunday

Eskom has implemented stage 4 load shedding just five days into January 2023.

The buckling national power utility implemented stage 4 power outages from 4 pm on Thursday until Friday morning.

Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until Sunday this weekend.

The power utility cited delays in returning seven generating units to service as reasons for the upward shift in stage.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning. ”

“Thereafter stage 3 will be implemented until 4 Pm on Friday. This pattern will be repeated until Sunday morning. Eskom will publish further updates as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Eskom currently has 6 014MW on planned maintenance while 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable, a result of breakdowns and delays in returning generators back to service.

Lack of skills at Eskom and some contractors, finding the balance between demand and supply of electricity, a number of breakdowns and electrical capacity remain as some of the ongoing challenges causing outages.

Cooling temperatures not performing ensure the loss of much-needed capacity.

Last year Eskom said fixing cooling towers, fixing plants, and increasing capacity was the goal at hand amid challenging issues of old infrastructure.

To date, Eskom has been cutting power every week in an effort to increase capacity and ensure much needed maintenance.

The power utility expects a challenging few months with some changes to their plans materializing only after 12 months.

Consumers should brace themselves for a dark, few months as Eskom sails past financial constraints in an effort to dock on a solution before old infrastructure retires

