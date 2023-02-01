Burn Media Sites
Newspapers

EFF’s National Shutdown on March 20: Julius Malema gets mixed reactions

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
No trucks, schools or business will be allowed to operate on March 20, 2023 as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) plans to have a nationwide protest to demand an end to load shedding and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The declaration from the desk of the EFF’s commander in chief Julius Malema has been met with mixed reactions online with some lauding the message while others claim it a waste of time.

No trucks, universities, factories or business will be allowed to operate on March 20, as the EFF threaten to have the country at a standstill.

“There will be no work, all ports of entry leading to boarders will be closed, no business operations will be open on the day,” and trucks that transport South Africa’s minerals were especially warned to park, Malema said this week.

This is a shut down to call for an immediate end to load shedding, rising levels of unemployment, increased levels of crime, governments decision to close power stations and the collapsing public infrastructure in hospitals, and rail way stations, the EFF head said.

@rudolf_ngwanamakwa

#malema #juliusmalema #effpresser #ramaphosa #phalaphala #loadshedding

♬ original sound – Rudolf NgwanaMakwa

This is a call some political parties have rallied towards in unison calling for an end to rolling blackouts and poor service delivery.

The national shutdown by the EFF, proposed for March 20 has received mixed reviews on social media.

@ShazzyandRibbs said: “Our kids have no jobs, we got no stability, Eskom, loadshedding, yes,,, we are like foreigner in our own born country, we don’t have houses.”

@Rameez said: “Shutdown isn’t protesting . It won’t help we need political parties to provide solutions to the issues that affect us all. Please provide solutions”

@Mazet said: “The National Shut down is not going to make any difference, is just going to be publicity”

@centralnewsza

🟥WATCH🟥 EFF President Julius Malema addressing the party’s Press Conference. “The EFF has resolved to hold a NATIONAL SHUT DOWN over Loadshedding and for the Resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 20th of March 2023”. #EFFPresser #JuliusMalema #EFFTurns10 #effplenum

♬ original sound – Central News

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

