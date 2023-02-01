Get your mate, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro before someone beats you to it

Sponsored by HUAWEI

Huawei’s futuristic Mate 50 Pro is available in South Africa and you could be the first to experience a jaw-dropping experience.

With a stunning new design, and ultra aperture XMAGE Camera, this new addition to the mate series sets a new standard for smartphone performance.

With the first-ever 10-size adjustable physical aperture, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro exceeds expectations to represent a new era of premium smartphones.

Now available in most retail outlets including Huawei’s online store, this new mate comes with an impressive design, a powerful battery and compelling performance.

Preorders for the Huawei Mate 50 Pro have seen great success, for a phone which comes in two different types of covers, glass and vegan leather.

The glass cover is available in black and silver with the vegan leather cover beautifly paired with the orange Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei introduced an industry-first with the Huawei Mate50 Pro flagship which is the ultra thin, ultra reliable Kunlun Glass with 10 quadrillion level nanocrystals which boost glass durability.

This simply means no more screen protectors for this mate as users can carry their phone on the go without worrying about dropping it or shattering the screen because the Kunlun Glass increases drop resistance protection by up to 10 times.

Specs

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch full view display screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.

That’s an impressive screen for those late night shows.

A stylishly crafted space ring ads to the Huawei Mate 50 Pro’s class which is a ring around four circular camera features on the back.

An ultra aperture XMAGE camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture making photography easier and more enjoyable even for the new photographer, who loves great images.

Huawei’s Mate 50 Pro is ready to get users through the day with its 4 700 battery in its slim body.

With 66W Huawei supercharge wired and 50W supercharge wireless fast-charging solutions, who wouldn’t opt for this fast charging mate during these load shedding nights.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and is priced from R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB.

You can also purchase the smartphone from the online store.

– Sponsored content in partnership with Huawei

Also read: Here are hot new devices coming from Huawei this year