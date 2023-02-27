Here’s what we know about the possible iPhone 15

When it comes to Apple’s design for their new versions some of us are convinced the focus from Apple is function, speed, and overall processor output with minimal focus on the exterior.

This often translates to minimal exterior upgrades.

We have caught wind of Apple’s incoming iPhone 15 and its different versions and here’s what we know.

The iPhone 14 launched in September last year with the dynamic island feature and satellite messaging spearheading the brand’s offerings.

The tech giant introduced an impressive lineup of products at their Far Out launch in California, last year.

In tasteful colours, faster processors including edgy design, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, the Apple watch ultra, Apple Watch series 8 and Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds.

iPhone 15

Due to certain regulations, we can expect a new type-C port, which will replace their old charging cable cord for charging and data transfer using the type-C port.

The Dynamic island feature makes a return and will most likely be better tailored.

We will also be introduced to the Apples entire iPhone 15 lineup.

The devices (iPhone 15) bezels seem slightly slimmer, the iPhone 15 seems thicker than it’s predecessor, with bulkier camera design.

The rounded edges on the expected iPhone 15 maintain iPhones traditional look of a curvy design and with minimal buttons.

We expect news of the iPhone 15’s arrival to be sometime in September 2023.

Rumors’ are that the iPhone 15 may come in a titanium frame instead of stainless steel which may make it a little pricier.

Apple has been known to charge more for a titanium Apple Watch versus a stainless steel one. The titanium introduction will most likely weigh less, and be more resistant to corrosion.

The iPhone 15 Ultra concept is expected to come equipped with a periscope style telephoto camera which will not be available on the regular iPhone 15 Pro.

This will mean higher optical zoom range, with an impressive selfie camera.

Featured image: Phones ultra concept. Image @PhoneDesigner/Twitter

Note: This article is based on predictions and forcasts and does not guarantee design from Apple.