WhatsApp introduces custom stickers feature on iOS replacing third party apps

Social messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new custom stickers feature on iOS, which could allow users to create custom stickers from their app store supported by an official iOS 16 API.

This will mean third-party apps to create stickers on iOS may have to take a back seat as the feature will come in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS available on the App Store.

The incoming feature is likely to be called the Sticker Maker Tool in its rollout phase, built using the iOS 16 SDK.

It will be released to allow users to quickly create stickers from their images.

How it will work:

Download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop and select the attachment’s icon.

Then select the sticker icon which will allow users to upload a photo.

After extracting a subject from an image, users will need to paste it within a chat in order to create a custom sticker of the image.

WhatsApp will then convert the image into a sticker that can be added to the users collection of stickers.

The sad news is that WhatsApp will only cater to iOS 16 users and higher and has no plan to bring the similar tool to older versions of iOS.

The feature according to Wabetainfo will provide a more integrated experience for users.

The feature will make it easier for users to use an inhouse app as opposed to switching between different third party apps or tools to create stickers.

This will save time, space and ensure that the entire process of sticker creation is faster.

The feature is still in its rollout phase and WhatsApp plans to have the feature available to anyone using iOS 23.3.77, available on the App Store and TestFlight app.

The social messaging app also has plans to release the Custom Sticker maker feature on its desktop version.

