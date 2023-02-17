Why Microsoft’s Bing AI search engine issued inaccurate responses

It’s back to the drawing board for Microsoft as it moves back to the drawing board to improve tone and precision of responses after the new Microsoft AI search engine Bing sent illogical messages.

After the first seven days of public testing, Bing’s team was alarmed when questionable feedback came from the chat interface after people used it for social entertainment.

The chat interface was seen responding in a questionable manner, with inaccurate responses.

Microsoft went back to the drawing board to improve tone after it picked up that long chat sessions could cause issues.

Long extended chat sessions with 15 or more questions appeared to cause confusion to the Bing model while long chat sessions led to repetitive or otherwise provoked unhelpful toned responses.

Only a week after its release to a few thousand users, Microsoft’s new Bing search engine powered by AI built by it’s partner OpenAi had more than a million people request access.

High demand with multiple millions on the waiting list means over 100 countries were testing it.

Some of the reported issues online are outright mistakes with some inaccuracies.

Last week, Microsoft announced its new competitor against the popular Ai chatbot ChatGPT.

Bing is the name of an AI-powered search engine coupled with an edge browser from Microsoft.

Available for preview now at Bing.com, this search engine promises a new chat experience, more complete answers and the ability to generate content.

Is it more powerful than ChatGPT?

It all depends on what users deem as powerful.

Bing comes in as an AI copilot for the web, tailored for people to get more from a search engine and the web.

According to Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft, AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, – search.

This new Bing will generate the content to help you write an email, create a 5 day itinerary for a dream vacation, or even prep for a job interview.

Also read: Microsoft launches Bing, is it more powerful than ChatGPT?