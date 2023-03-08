Discovery Vitality ‘Nails’ it in Everlytic’s ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards

Sponsored by Everlytic

They came, they shared their best email campaign and they conquered. Discovery Vitality has taken the crown in Everlytic’s inaugural ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards; a first-of-its-kind initiative geared to give South African marketers the opportunity to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win great prizes.

Celeste Williams, Discovery Vitality’s Head of Marketing says, “I’m so proud of our Vitality Travel team for winning the first-ever You Mailed It Awards for our first-ever Vitality Traveller newsletter! It’s been an incredible learning experience for the team and I’m so happy that Everlytic loved our newsletter as much as we did.”

Honourable mentions also go to Discovery Bank, Kudough Credit Solutions, and King James Group for their commendable email campaigns.

What Earned Vitality the Crown

Each entry was judged against criteria like creativity, innovation, design, content, relevance, functionality, and how its email engagement measured against local industry benchmarks. What the judges liked most about Discovery Vitality’s entry was its:

Beginning-to-end storyline

Fun, creative & easy-to-read copy

Clever, integrated calls to action

Calming, aspirational imagery

Enjoyable pace & simple message delivery

Biteable content that made it easy to consume

that made it Relevant use of personalisation

Discovery Vitality’s email also achieved above-average engagement rates for their industry, which proves that it was well received by their audience.

The You Mailed It Panel of Judges

In this inaugural round of the awards, Everlytic compiled a panel of industry experts to ensure that entrants’ hard work was judged fairly and professionally. These judges included:

Discovery Vitality’s Winning Prize

In addition to bragging rights, Discovery Vitality has won:

A voucher for the GIBS Masterclass, The Future of Communication: Behavioural Marketing

A team experience voucher valued at R2500 per person

Because Everlytic aims to help clients improve their email campaigns (in addition to creating and managing them), all entrants are also receiving customised feedback on how to optimise their email messaging moving forward. This initiative will elevate their email marketing performance in the months and years to come.

About the You Mailed It Awards

As thought leaders in email marketing, Everlytic aims to recognise and enhance the creative genius behind every campaign. So, they’ve given marketers a stage on which to showcase their most epic and best-performing email campaigns, for the chance to walk away with the You Mailed It title.

The competition will run annually and is open to South African companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns. Marketers can submit either an email message campaign or an online newsletter campaign.

Watch Everlytic’s social media pages for updates on when the next round of entries for the next awards will begin.

This article is supplied and sponsored by Everlytic.