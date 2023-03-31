Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

Hypocrite or hero? Elon Musk, Russel, Bengio call for six month AI pause

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Tesla Elon Musk Netflix youTube

Tech mogul Elon Musk alongside Steve Wozniak, tech expert Stuart Russell and Yoshua Bengio have signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause on the training of AI systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT 4.

The experts including Musk argue that there need to be shared safety protocols audited by independent experts.

The protocols would ensure that all AI systems were adhering to the protocols beyond a reasonable doubt.

While the pause on AI seems drastic we understand that the proposed pause will not be on AI development but more on slowing down the race to what could be larger unpredictable models with unimaginable potential.

We suspect a threat to humanity since OpenAI’s language model system on GPT4 remains a mystery.

While Musk calls for a six month pause on Ai development citing risks to society and humanity, his automotive AI that supports Tesla’s self driving tech is put in question.

In an open letter to all AI Labs, as well as the Biden Administration, Musk and a group of 1,000 AI experts and industry leaders have raised security concerns.

Tech entrepreneur Dan O’Dowd has actively been calling for Musk to recall Tesla’s FSD AI technology until it’s been independently tested and proven safe on all US roads.

FSD controls the steering wheel, brakes, and accelerator of 400,000 cars, making it the only AI today that has the power to physically harm thousands of people, according to the entrepreneur.

O’Dowd’s expertise in creating operating systems has led him to launch The Dawn Project, which is dedicated to making computers safer for humanity.

O’Dowd has been testing Tesla’s FSD for years and claims to have found some questionable reactions from the self driving cars.

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

