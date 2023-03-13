Trending: Brendan Fraser, the come back kid and Oscars 2023

The 95 Academy Awards took place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to honor films and stars since 2022.

While the event was televised by ABC, we were looking for that one epic topic that was on everyone’s minds.

Two films were on the dominant race for the most Oscar trophies, All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the latter roping in many awards with seven wins in best picture, best director, best original screenplay and three of the acting categories.

Brendan Fraser story

Fraser’s emotional win for best actor (The Whale) seems to have many on social media cheering for the Mummy star following years of production silence from the actor.

This was due to allegations that Fraser was blacklisted for speaking out about being sexually assaulted.

In 2018 Fraser claimed he was sexually assaulted by a leading figure in the industry, which led to his on screen absence.

The assault apparently left Fraser feeling depressed, and the weekends win to him felt like living in a different multiverse.

In his acceptance speech, Fraser said: “So this is what the multiverse looks like,”

“I thank the academy for this honour…Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale.

“You laid your whale-sized hearts bare…and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category.” addressing his fellow nominees.

Here’s a list of the winners.

Everything Everywhere all at Once

Actress Michelle Yeoh for best performance

Actor Brenda Fraser, The Whale – Best actor

Actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Cinematography: James Friend – All Quiet on the Western front

Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Documentary feature: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miler and Shane Boris

Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga – The Elephant Whisperers

Writing in Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley – The Whale

Music (Original Score): Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose

Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, with production design from Christian M Goldbeck and set decoration from Ernestine Hipper

Short Film (Animated): Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

Short Film (Live Action): Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye

Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water

Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick

