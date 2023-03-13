Twitter blue is finally available in the country and Twitter users scan finally have access to prioritized tweets, longer videos and new access to…
Trending: Brendan Fraser, the come back kid and Oscars 2023
The 95 Academy Awards took place on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, to honor films and stars since 2022.
While the event was televised by ABC, we were looking for that one epic topic that was on everyone’s minds.
Two films were on the dominant race for the most Oscar trophies, All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the latter roping in many awards with seven wins in best picture, best director, best original screenplay and three of the acting categories.
Brendan Fraser story
Fraser’s emotional win for best actor (The Whale) seems to have many on social media cheering for the Mummy star following years of production silence from the actor.
This was due to allegations that Fraser was blacklisted for speaking out about being sexually assaulted.
In 2018 Fraser claimed he was sexually assaulted by a leading figure in the industry, which led to his on screen absence.
The assault apparently left Fraser feeling depressed, and the weekends win to him felt like living in a different multiverse.
In his acceptance speech, Fraser said: “So this is what the multiverse looks like,”
“I thank the academy for this honour…Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale.
“You laid your whale-sized hearts bare…and it is my honour to be named alongside you in this category.” addressing his fellow nominees.
Here’s a list of the winners.
Everything Everywhere all at Once
Actress Michelle Yeoh for best performance
Actor Brenda Fraser, The Whale – Best actor
Actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated feature: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.
Cinematography: James Friend – All Quiet on the Western front
Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Documentary feature: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miler and Shane Boris
Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga – The Elephant Whisperers
Writing in Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley – The Whale
Music (Original Score): Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front
Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose
Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, with production design from Christian M Goldbeck and set decoration from Ernestine Hipper
Short Film (Animated): Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
Short Film (Live Action): Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye
Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water
Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick