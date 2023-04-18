Upskill or stay behind: The shift to AI, ChatGPT and more from a history of mavericks

Spotting trends and making ground-level assessments have become a palatable way for the tech industry to invest in upcoming software including hardware that will not only change the way society relates to technology but shed light on a future most must welcome today.

The AI era

The dawn of AI (Artificial Intelligence) has not only changed the way information is processed but has slashed production output to a minimum.

Looking at past predictions that have led us here today, it’s important to note some of the tech predictions that we got right including predictions we could make that will soon become a reality.

A story of a maverick

The iPhone was launched in 2007.

While consumers were perturbed by how a new generation device cost more or twice as much as other smartphones, it’s not a surprise that consumers although daunted by new, welcomed the idea of a novel devices with compelling features, to set the tone.

The first generation iPhone hit the market in 2007 with a 3.5″ screen, a multi-touch screen display, and a trend to break away from most physical hardware buttons, to feature limited physical buttons and only a touch screen.

The trend set the tone for all iPhones as the then maverick in tech featured quad band GSM cellular connectivity with GPRS and EDGE support for data transfer with required continuous internet access to support features unrelated to voice communication.

The iPhone set a new direction in tech from only a vision backed by smart market related expert predictions.

These predictions quickly led to the iPhone quickly becoming Apples most successful product, with later generations propelling Apple to become one of the most profitable companies of the time.

This proved a theory where today new means possibility.

AI and the next step

Today, ChatGPT and it’s latest series GPT have fast become a talking point.

Elon Musk formally associated OpenAI introduced ChatGPT which became one of the most downloaded systems in less than five days, signaling a new era in technology.

Providing breakdowns to answers, the Chatbot went viral to attract millions of investors, with the ability to generate lectures, and an exemplar of machine learning.

Launched in November 2022, the technology was developed by San Francisco based research company Open AI led by Sam Altman and backed by Microsoft, including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Prediction

Todate, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Musk with X Corp including Alibaba have invested in the shift signaling a desired shift towards machine learning.

Amazon is the latest to join the AI race as the company has now introduced tools to build and grow its own AI applications.

The AI service from Amazon will be offered to companies through its cloud computing platform, targeting corporate customers who are eager to incorporate AI into their business.

Being one of the largest cloud computing providers in the world, Amazon confirms an incoming trend towards AI, which unfortunately may replace a number of industries.

The shift is happening and experts have noted the apparent remedy to future challenges.

Upgrade or become outdated

How do we all survive?

Upskill in order to stay abreast with new developments and avoid being trampled by the necessary migration into a seamless future where new industries will emerge.

Resistance is futile as AI revolutionizes output in PR, marketing, journalism, and the overall tech industry.

A key note is to understand that spotting trends is one thing, but resisting what seems to be the next chapter in the the next industrial revolution is futile.

Featured image: Pixabay/TheDigitalArtist