Samsung launches Samsung News, for Galaxy device users

Samsung has launched Samsung News, an app that provides users with everyday news.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, Samsung said the app will replace the Samsung Free app, which provides custom news feeds and morning including evening news content on current affairs.

The news app will allow users access to trusted news sources from one convenient place.

Custom Feed

Users will now have access to briefings and custom feeds all curtesy of Samsung’s latest addition Samsun News.

The service is first launched in the US to Samsung Galaxy users.

It is an update from Samsung Free and users with Samsung Free will see an icon change on their devices to the new Samsung News icon, as off April 18, 2023.

Users with other devices can download directly from the Samsun Galaxy Store.

The feature will only be available to selected models at first with a rollout to other devices in weeks to come.

“Samsung News will initially provide access to news content from a wide range of partners, including Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fortune, Fox News, Glamour, GQ, HuffPost, Money, Newsweek, New York Post, Parade, POLITICO, Refinery29, Salon, Slate, Sports Illustrated, The Daily Beast, TheStreet, USA TODAY, and Vice. Additional news sources will be added to the app over time through Samsung’s syndication partner, upday,” Samsung said.

Avner Ronen, VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics says Samsung News was created to deliver breaking, premium news to Galaxy users in an easy to access format.

“Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience,” he said.

Users will gain access to:

Daily Briefings: Delivered twice a day

Podcasts and tailored news feeds, where users can view orgnaized news from Samsung’s partners.

Users will also have access to their preferred news and entertainment podcasts within the app.

