Google’s Magic Editor uses AI to take editing skills to the next level

Editing has always been a part of Google Photos in order to allow users to tweak those unwanted calluses on images.

It’s clear that Google Photos has allowed users to edit images with tools such as magic eraser and photo unblur, which surprisingly enough has always featured AI.

This week, in a launch of a number of features, Google introduced the Magic Editor feature.

What does it do?

You can now make expert editing without the skills.

The AI-coupled feature allows users to make edits to specific parts of an image like the sky, jacket or even the complete background.

Stuck with framing your image?

You can now improve the composition of your photo by simply highlighting certain features right before deleting, or replacing the selected item in order to reconfigure your photo.

The lady in the image above has been moved to the far right of the photo for better composition.

Fill in the gaps, rewrite the photos story, as the incoming feature from Google promises differently tailored capabilities for edits.

Google says it plans to roll out the Magic Editor feature with selected Pixel phones.

“While this new, experimental technology will open up exciting editing possibilities, we know there might be times when the result isn’t exactly what you imagined. Your feedback will be important in helping us improve it over time so you can get the best edits possible,” added Google.

Over the past few years, AI has simplified complex photo editing tasks, allowing you to easily enhance your memories and get creative with your editing. And with these tools, you all collectively edit 1.7 billion photos each month — right in Google Photos. Magic Editor will take the editing experience to the next level, and we can’t wait to see how you turn your photos into something even more stunning and special to you.

