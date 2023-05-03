Burn Media Sites
Geek Culture

May the 4th be with you: Star Wars day, here’s what to do

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
– May the force be with you –

The Star Wars franchise will be celebrating another annual informal commemorative day on May 4, 2023.

The idea was founded by chairman George Lucas after the idea came from the pun May the fourth be with you originally taken from the movies iconic line May the force be with you.

Many fans have since adopted the idea to celebrate the day to commemorate the decades-old franchise and the day has been acknowledged by both Disney and Lucasfilms to date.

While solid usage of the phrase May the fourth be with you only gained traction after May 4 in 1979, fans have since celebrated the day and phrase in a myriad of ways.

Special uniforms and costumes have been worn to commemorate the day with astronauts in the International Space Station also watching the Star Wars film on the day back 2015.

What to do on Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans could schedule a movie marathon of all the Star Wars films on Star Wars Day and stream it all from Disney Plus.

Star Wars films to watch in chronological order:

  1. Episode I: The Phantom Menace
  2. Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie)
  4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
  5. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  6. Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  7. Solo: A Star Wars Story
  8. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  9. Star Wars Rebels
  10. Andor
  11. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  12. Episode IV: A New Hope
  13. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
  14. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
  15. The Mandalorian
  16. The Book of Boba Fett
  17. Star Wars: Resistance
  18. Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  19. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
  20. Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Buy top tier Star Wars merch

Star Wars has been earmarked as one of the most bankable franchise today.

This means a lot of creatives have adapted to use some of the famous Star Wars characters to make entire product lines in the form of apparel and even Lego products.

Collectors of Star Wars items could purchase some timeless crafts at a steal on the day.

Items such as the Luke Skywalker 40th Legacy Lightsaber, Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe for PlayStation 5, Xbox series, and even PC.

Hoodies, cups, mugs and other items will be available online, all in celebrating a franchise that has stood the test of time.

Featured image: @CryptoaiNerdz/Twitter

