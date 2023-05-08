You’ll soon pay car radio license fees?

Here are the facts.

A could be SABC statement making the rounds on social media pronouncing that people will start paying car radio license fees has been confirmed as fake news

Please tell me that this is real… pic.twitter.com/QILhT8MAr4 — Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) May 8, 2023

The almost convincing statement created to look as though it was officially from the national broadcaster claims motorists will now pay for car radio license fees.

Drivers will now be urged to pay a certain fee which would assist the SABC paddle better past financial woes.

The bogus statement claims drivers will soon pay an annual license fee to use car radios.

The fake posts says: ” The SABC is proud to announce the introduction of the new SABC car radio licenses.

Over the years, we as the SABC have seen a dramatic decline in TV license revenue due to streaming services like Netflix becoming ever more popular, we as the SABC therefor had to look at new revenue streams.

Under the new section 69 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, all South Africans who utilize motor vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio license with them.

These license will cost R 401 a year and are requred to be renewed annually in order for it to be valid.

Car licenses can be purchased at the following outlets.

On the SABC website At your local post office At car dealerships when you buy a new or used vehicle.

Under the new section of the telecommunications Act, the South African Police service have been empowerdf to enforce the above amendment when they conduct their law enforcement duties.

Failure to produce a valid car radio license when instructed by law enforcement official at a roadblock or any other situation when requested to do so, can result in a fine of up to R 750 or 90 days in jail.

The SABC quickly issued a statement to address the bogus statement which appeared to have sparked panic among motorists.

In a statement the South African Broadcast Corporation wrote: “The SABC would like to alert the public of a fake media statement swhich is circulating on various social media platforms titles ‘Introduction of radio licens as part of SABC’s drive to generate revenue.’

“The SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licenses for radios.

STATEMENT: The statement about SABC car radio licenses is FAKE. “The SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licences for car radios.” Read statement below #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/GYfb4fwXYC — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 8, 2023

