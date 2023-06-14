For the road tripper, creative vlogger, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G

Bringing brighter displays to everyone Samsung introduced their two cool new entries to their Galaxy A series range.

Shortly before May, Samsung unveiled their Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A 34 5G which Samsung claims are the perfect companions for young people.

The Galaxy A series has been synonymous with entry-level innovation with features that deliver the right amount of output for the on-the-go young spirit, ready to explore and express their creativity.

The pair, the A54 5G and A 34 5G come ready to prove a point with impressive camera prowess for videos and selfies.

Galaxy A54 5G

Take selfies and videos with a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP main camera which includes a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 5 MP macro camera.

Users get a water-resistant device packed with a 5 000mAh battery, 256GB onboard storage with up to 1TB expandable memory from an optional SD card.

Shoot photos in low light conditions and edit those shots with some enhanced editing tools.

Galaxy A34 5G

With a battery that could last you up to two days, the Galaxy A34 5G comes with a camera muscle of 48MP on the main camera, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. The front boasts a 13MP selfie camera for anyone with a compelling social media following.

The A34 5G is water-resistant and can take on normal pool depths. A 120 Hz display makes gaming a little exciting, especially for those content creators on Tiktok and other video-scrolling apps.

This addition to the Galaxy A series lineup comes with a fast motion display, a 120Hz refresh rate, with four generations of OS upgrades to allow users to access the latest software and security to maximize the device’s lifecycle

The latest Galaxy A-series range promises to deliver crisp videos alongside improved charging speed.

The A54 5G and A34 5G come with added night image prowess alongside witty AI capabilities for users who want to capture the perfect smile, even in low light.

Enhanced optical stabilization and video digital image stabilization ensure users will have access to solidly stable photos, and videos, especially those hiking videos which demand stability backup from a device.

