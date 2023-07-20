In videos: Earthquake in Johannesburg, gas explosion or other?

JHB CBD – #BreeStreet CCTV catches the underground explosion pic.twitter.com/ZLCXCqUcos — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 20, 2023

On Wednesday, there was pandemonium near Bree Street in Johannesburg as motorists and pedestrians attempted to make sense of the cited magnitude of destruction left after a loud bang.

Shocking footage of what can be described as an earthquake near Bree Street in Johannesburg has emerged. Unconfirmed reports also claim it was an explosion related to a gas's pipeline. #JHBCBD#earthquake #Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/EK3sWf8dUu — TheBoardmember (@TheBoardmember) July 20, 2023

Initial reports from bystanders pointed to an earthquake as the cause. After careful evaluation of the area, it seems some areas around the affected Bree Street area were not affected.

Minimal to no damage was reported.

That poses the number one question we all have, if it was not an earthquake, – we are not claiming it was not – then what was it?

More reports suspect a gas leak.

Gas line explosion in Johannesburg CBD not earthquake. pic.twitter.com/isv52lmnYl — Rhambi Wa Mu-Afrika 🇿🇦 (@rhambihp) July 19, 2023

Explosive Gas Line Incident Shakes Johannesburg CBD Bree Street has been closed Police say this was not an earthquake, no Fatalities have been reported in JHB Cbd pic.twitter.com/eYOLb9HYTi — News Live SA (@newslivesa) July 19, 2023

Panic has spread around the city of Johannesburg as many onlookers battle to make sense of what really happened on Bree Street.

There has been no indication of casualties, with more solid responses expected from police and emergency services.

A gas leak has not been confirmed as investigations continue to place the necessary missing pieces together on an incident that has otherwise destabilized a major taxi route in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg CBD live Police have closed off Bree Street as a precautionary measure Johannesburg Premier Panyaza Lesufi Coutions motorists to stay clear of JHB Cbd Police say this was not an earthquake, no Fatalities have been reported in JHB Cbd pic.twitter.com/smCyB52PqN — News Live SA (@newslivesa) July 19, 2023

Massive Undergroun Explosion in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The damages occurred along a single street, causing damages to Bree Rd and surrounding infrastructure. Gas Explosion and Earthquake ruled out at this stage, while others point to illegal mining. https://t.co/VVIp1PJGiV — Dark Dupa (@DupaMkhize_No1) July 20, 2023

Disaster strikes SA road in Johannesburg. This looks like an earthquake in the middle of the road. Witnesses said it was loud like an explosion. Listen to the video. pic.twitter.com/02NQeGm47u — Lord Morris Kakunguwo #BlackLivesMatter (@KakunguwoM) July 19, 2023

