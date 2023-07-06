Tech 60 seconds: Huawei Nova Y91 battery, here’s the secret

In the realm of today’s smartphones, it seems battery size and battery charging speed are fast becoming a prerequisite.

Devices today charge at impressive speed, with brands adding this new innovation into their marketing campaigns.

A longer-lasting battery.

Charging speed is not the only benefit users require today, but longevity is another which is pivotal.

Think Huawei Nova Y91.

A smartphone designed to define what it means to be unstoppable, cough cough, that’s what Huawei said.

The Huawei Nova Y91 comes with a massive and long-lasting 7 000mAh battery, with an energy-dense dual-cell design which means it’s a thin battery that combines aesthetics and functionality.

From maps to camera entertainment hubs and gaming, the device handles user preferences arguably well due to the size of its battery.

Whether users watch videos, play games, browse social media, or make calls, the Huawei Nova Y91 keeps up with user requests to deliver around 29 hours of video playback, 71 hours of talk time, and a whopping 12.5 hours of gaming.

Think of a device with remarkable smart charging abilities packed with AI learning to discern the battery level and charging status.

The device’s intelligent system ensures that the Nova Y91 safeguards the longevity of your battery to allow it to operate at peak performance for an extended period.

Huawei says: “When you need a quick boost of power, you can turn off smart charging and use the 22.5 W SuperCharge to charge the phone faster and get the phone ready for the day. Charge the phone for 10 minutes before you head off to work, and it will be ready for 3.2 hours of local video playback for your commute.”

The Huawei Nova Y91 is designed to automatically identify non-standard charging cables and chargers and limit the battery temperature including voltage.

“The system will not activate the SuperCharge feature and will automatically stop charging if the USB charging port overheats,” added Huawei.

The device is available for R 6 999 from the Huawei online store or for R399 on a 24-month contract at selected retail outlets.

