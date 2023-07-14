Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Ads & Marketing

The sponsored article, the reason behind the investment

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
artificial intelligence marketing stocksnap pixabay

You are seeing the word sponsored articles on most news websites travel sites and newspapers.

We look into what exactly is being communicated to the consumer, reader when they see the phrase.

Content marketing and sponsored content have become popular avenues for companies to increase brand visibility while engaging with their audience.

There are particular reasons why companies are opting for sponsored articles but the core reason is to benefit from the strategic investment.

Exposure 

The main reason for any company opting for sponsored articles is to enhance their brand exposure while increasing awareness.

Partnerships with reputable news agencies, publishers, influencers, and influential platforms allow brands to tap into existing readership and leverage their credibility to gain visibility.

Sponsored articles allow companies providing a product or service to showcase their expertise, services, and products to help build brand recognition and establish themselves as thought leaders in their respective industries.

Aiming to shoot, targeted marketing

Think, of direct demographics or accessing niche markets.

By selecting specific publications, sponsored articles provide companies with the opportunity to find special and unique markets while aligning with the publication’s target audience’s interests to deliver their message directly to the right people.

The direct or targeted approach ensures that sponsored content reaches individuals who are more likely to be interested in the company’s offerings, leading to higher conversation rates and a better return on investment.

SEO benefits

Sponsored articles come with the added benefit of enhanced visibility as a result of amplified strategies.

Companies providing services or products can leverage the publisher’s promotional platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or even TikTok to expand the reach of their sponsored content.

The articles contribute to the company’s search engine optimization efforts by driving traffic to its website, ergo improving its organic search rankings and overall online visibility.

Promotional efforts such as email newsletters or website banners also contribute to the company’s search engine optimization efforts.

Expertise 

Showing off industry knowledge while sharing insight helps and sponsored articles allow companies to position themselves to provide valuable informative content and demonstrate thought leadership.

This translates to trust among consumers who are more likely to choose a company that is perceived as an authority in its domain. This allows companies to establish themselves as reliable sources of information and gain an edge.

Why pay for sponsored articles?

Companies with well-aligned marketing tools stand to gain substantial ROI.  This investment can yield massive benefits while also twisting perceptions to introduce the brand to a new audience.

Brands can achieve massive ROI if the partnership is done with the right publication to deliver the message to the right audience.

Also read: State content is SPONSORED or pay the price, here’s what need to know

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Johannesburg Library services eLearning website e-resources
Too much screen time, the dangers, what you need to know
Geek Culture 14 Jul 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.