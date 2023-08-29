The iPhone 15, price, challenges and what to expect

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 in September with pre-orders possibly launching in the second week of September.

We expect the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max with an S curve plus the Type-C charge port that was shoved down Apple’s throat.

How much?

The iPhone 15 will likely be unveiled at Apple’s annual September launch and may come in a 6.1-inch device with the iPhone 15 plus slightly bigger.

We are definitely getting the type-C or USB-C charging port as opposed to the lightning port on all incoming iPhone 15s.

The price is expected to start at around $799 for the 128 GB model with higher tier models ranging between $899 to just over $1100.

That’s roughly R 15 000 for the entry-level iPhone 15.

What’s new?

We do expect some minor upgrades on bezels and even the addition of titanium material as an alternative to stainless steel.

There is speculation that shipping for the iPhone 15 may experience delays due to the Iphone 15 Pro max not getting ready for shipping in time.

Mass shipping is expected to kick off this week to ensure devices are parked ready to be launched.

We do expect faster camera prowess, faster processor and enhanced display features as opposed to a similiar looking device with tweaked internal features.

Colours will definately be different, but a rumor on social media is that devices will come with a colour tagged USB-C cable which will only charge the same colour device. We think this idea the is just hot air circulating on social media with not real substance.

All iPhone 15 models will reportedly come with color-matched braided USB-C cables Source: @MajinBuOfficial + @KosutamiSan pic.twitter.com/iRivApPMNC — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 21, 2023

What to expect

We expect a series of other handsets and devices at the launch including a device that really hasn’t deviated from its predecessors in design. We expect curved edge elements, and a lightweight new contender.

Models are expected to come in colours silver and black with the gold and purple from previous colour models updated to a new option.

The common denominator on the rumor ilse are thin bezels, a thicker iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14 pro Max but a definate updagrade of the iPhone 15 on paper.

Will there be an update on the dynamic island feature? Apple should answer that simple question in the next few weeks.

