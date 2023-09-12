iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro revealed, Apple confirms these new changes

Apple has officially launched the next generation iPhone 15 at its WonderLust launch.

With what looks like a new design the iPhone 15 sees the return of the dynamic island feature creating an intuitive experience.

Control your music or see directions on maps, the dynamic island feature makes a comeback promising to be more helpful than ever.

With XDR display with thinner borders with 1600nits peak brightness, the iPhone 15 comes in at 6.1 inches with the iPhone 15 arriving with a bigger display.

The contoured edges make a return and Apple launched the color-infused glass on the rear camera.

The iPhone 15 comes in five stunning colours pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

A 16 bionic chipset. the signal processor allows high-resolution photography.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at $799 and $899.

The iPhone 15 comes alongside the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max alongside the Apple Watch series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 with the iPhone 15 Pro Max at a higher $1,119 price with 256GB base storage.

The Pro comes with improved zoom know-how of up to 5X, a telephoto lens, optical image stabilization with 4k prowess for videos, at 60 frames per second.

Type C

The USB-C has been confirmed and will be rolled out for Mac, iPod, and all AirPods.

The Type C adapter has introduced MagSafe which allows devices to charge differently.

Reduced carbon emissions appear to be the goal for Apple.

The iPhone 15 comes with emergency roadside assistance and satellite connectivity.

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in lighter titanium design.

The are two sizes for the iPhone Pro models, the 6.1″ for the iPhone Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max.

New customizable Mute switch button

Apple introduces a customizable mute switch button to replace the timeless older version. The new mute button can be set to execute a number of personalized commands, such as record a quick message, mute all notifications, and even go straight to the camera.

