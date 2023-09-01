What is Nokia and T-Mobile up to with 5G private mobile networks?

Nokia and T-Mobile have been busy developing 5G Private Mobile Networks alongside Hybrid Mobile Networks.

The pair have been busy facilitating the partnership since earlier in the year to cater solutions that will be part of T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions and a suite of 5G networks that enable applications to provide enterprise and government with superfast speeds.

The goal is control over connectivity, lower latency, and superfast speed for the end market.

Thank you @TMobile! A full house at our Nokia HQ today to celebrate how we are jointly accelerating innovation and enabling new #5G capabilities in your network. Together, we have entered a new era of innovation, leveraging 5G for enhanced experiences and discovering the… pic.twitter.com/u1YC7IGvdZ — Nokia (@nokia) August 31, 2023

This week the partnership celebrated the accelerated results so far, which include accelerating innovation while enabling new 5G capabilities on networks.

A new era in innovation has been entered and leveraging 5G for enhanced experiences appears as the way forward.

Earlier in May, a statement issued saw then Senior Vice President for Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, at T-Mobile Business Group, Mishka Dehghan confirmed that T-Mobile had a long-standing and trusted partnership with Nokia for their nationwide mobile network.

“Nokia is an established leader in end-to-end private wireless network solutions with extensive experience deploying private networks for enterprise and industry verticals.”

Both Nokia and T-Mobile have been working on 5G tests as part of T-Mobile’s 5G Open Innovation Lab. They share a common goal of pursuing advanced 5G applications, and the Lab brings together global tech leaders, industry partners, and niche startups to help realize 5G potential.

Previously, 5G Advanced Network solutions outside of private 5G networks were a challenge.

The idea is to bring customers accessible 5G network services that deliver the right performance while delivering benefits over Wi-Fi networks.

