Podcasts

Here’s what to expect from Trevor Noah’s Spotify Podcast What Now?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Trevor Noah’s new Podcast What Now with Trevor Noah launches on Thursday, November 9 on Spotify with episodes expected to drop weekly.

What to expect?

Viewers are more likely to see Noah in a different light as Noah is expected to interview some guests, entertainers, and CEO’s.

The conversations that happen behind the scenes are the plan for Noah’s look and feel for the incoming podcast.

Listeners can expect full conversations with comedic banter, and authentic back-and-forth conversations between Noah and his guests.

While we cannot expect a Daily show-type atmosphere, Noah is expected to bring his playful and equally probing style of energy.

Noah the producer

The show will see Noah as a producer alongside Ben Winston Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linskly.  Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios will also be producing the show.

The series will be hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone with Spotify serving as the sales partners.

Noah who has been on a global comedic tour announced the show earlier this year around June at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity while unpacking the future of storytelling on different platforms.

“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” Noah jokingly said.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” he added.

Spotify said they were proud to collaborate with Noah who would combine topical discussions in a palatable manner using humor and insightful commentary, alongside his interview skills.

