Join the Flipside with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series’ Trade-In Offer

Whether you have a taste for foldable phones or simply want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 make a strong case for your next handset. With a Galaxy foldable phone, you will be telling the world that you are a trendsetter who is open to change and isn’t afraid to try new things.

These phones show that while others are stuck in their safe ways, you thrive on the edge of revolution, and want to use technology to maximize the fun and practicality in your life.

While finding a phone that gives you a perfect balance of great innovation, convenience, and affordability can be tricky, thanks to Samsung’s trade-in offer, you can get your hands on the game-changing smartphone you want.

Samsung’s incredible trade-in offer for the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 allows you to trade in your old phone and get R15 000 back, guaranteed. This deal is a remarkable opportunity as it allows smartphone enthusiasts to gain access to cutting-edge mobile innovation.

With this amazing deal, the biggest trade-in offer yet from Samsung, the tech giant is making it easier for you to experience the latest in mobile technology without breaking the bank. There has never been a better time to get the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5.

The offer makes the impressive foldable flagship phones more accessible while reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to providing great devices to consumers.

How it works – 3 easy steps

When you have a qualifying phone and opt for the trade-in offer, you’ll have extra money in your pocket to enjoy other things in life. Depending on your device eligibility, you have the option to get R15 000 guaranteed value cashback or a reduction in your monthly contract payments. A customer can trade in their eligible device as long as it switches on without being connected to a power source.

This can be done at Samsung stores as well as participating operators and retailers.

In these three easy steps, you can get your hands on the phone you want: Select the phone you want. Trade in your old device. Answer a few questions.

Samsung has streamlined the trade-in process to make it easier than ever before to trade in the phone you have for the Galaxy Z series phone you want. Once your old device is assessed, you’ll receive the agreed-upon benefit, which can be applied directly to your new Galaxy Z series purchase.

Over and above the convenience and cost savings, trading in your old smartphone is an environmentally responsible choice, as it reduces electronic waste by giving your old device a new life.

“The affordability aspect of Samsung’s trade-in offer is perhaps its most compelling feature. Smartphones, especially flagship models like these ones, can be costly, however, Samsung is flipping the script by allowing customers to offset the cost by trading in their old devices,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing for Mobile Experience at Samsung.

“This not only helps reduce the upfront cost but also offers ongoing savings on monthly contracts. This offer bears testament to our commitment to providing the latest technology to consumers with relative ease. So don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to elevate your mobile experience,” he adds.

____________________________________________