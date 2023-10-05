Burn Media Sites
Emerging Markets

Spotify, a new direction, the audiobooks service catalog

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Music streaming service Spotify has introduced a new tier to its product offering.

The streaming service unveiled that over 150,000 audiobook series titles will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers, as of this week.

Speaking at the event launch this week, Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, said more consumers wanted to consume audiobooks and wanted to listen to audiobooks, which were one big dominating player.

“And just like in music and podcasting, we’re really excited to be able to bring all the amazing tools that we built for creators and consumers alike to enable more discovery of these amazing audiobooks to the entire world,”

We saw Spotify introduce audiobooks back in 2022 with a catalog of around 300 000 titles. Looking at the addition in trajectory, this may mean the audiobook space has seen a notable growth in market share and Spotify wants a piece.

With audiobooks now available to Spotify Premium members access to a vast array of options has become accessible and we cannot wait to see if the addition translates to new subscriptions or an accident through innovation.

There may be a catch as Spotify aims to gain more return without stepping over some app hosting terms and conditions.

The streaming platform will introduce a segment where users buy more airtime by purchasing an additional 10 hours top off to read/listen to more books as there will be a limited 15 hours per month.

“Listeners in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand jumped on the opportunity to sink into sonic worlds created by some of their favorite authors and narrators,” the streaming service says.

Fifteen hours of listening per month is allocated and eligible users can get access an on-demand catalog of more than 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts and over 150,000 audiobooks.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

