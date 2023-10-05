Why Apple released iOS 17.0.3, to fix issues or standard practice?

Apple recently introduced the operating system update iOS 17 which promised a wide range of features alongside more streamlined communication between devices and even bolder full-screen experience.

The upward shift delivered easier contact-sharing prowess, new stickers, Siri command updates along other witty and tech-able additions.

The downside to the operating system was reports of the battery taking a hit as a result of the update.

Cool widgets, weather updates, and calender upgrades were all met by an unexpected issue: the impact all features introduced would have on the device’s battery.

While Apple said the issue would stabilize, and the new operating system would acclimatize, it seems the bitten Apple has quickly shifted to an update in the form of iOS 17.0.3.

What’s inside iOS 17.0.3?

Apple’s iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 released on October 4, 2023, is available for iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9 inch and second generation and later iPad Pro, iPad Pro 11″, iPad mini and iPad Air.

This update follows the introduction of iOS17 on September 26, and the new update iOS 17.0.3 was released just over a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Coincidence?

The update was to remedy some bugs which translated into a domino effect to affect other third-party apps such as Instagram, Uber among others.

We suspect a slight defect in the system’s thermal system design, which could be the reason for the raised temperatures and unwanted shutdowns.

The update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads by toggling all the way to software update under settings.

The suspected reason

The suspected reason for the quick update could be to address a significant overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max recently launched.

This is after users complained that the iPhone 15 and Pro Max had increased temperatures with issues of shutting down.

At first, we suspected Apple’s titanium and aluminum design but there has been no proof in that pudding and Apple maintains titanium and aluminum design provide better heat dissipation.

Also read: iOS17 challenges, battery drainage and others, what to expect