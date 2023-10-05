Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Apple

Why Apple released iOS 17.0.3, to fix issues or standard practice?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Apple recently introduced the operating system update iOS 17 which promised a wide range of features alongside more streamlined communication between devices and even bolder full-screen experience.

The upward shift delivered easier contact-sharing prowess, new stickers, Siri command updates along other witty and tech-able additions.

The downside to the operating system was reports of the battery taking a hit as a result of the update.

Cool widgets, weather updates, and calender upgrades were all met by an unexpected issue: the impact all features introduced would have on the device’s battery.

While Apple said the issue would stabilize, and the new operating system would acclimatize, it seems the bitten Apple has quickly shifted to an update in the form of iOS 17.0.3.

What’s inside iOS 17.0.3?

Apple’s iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 released on October 4, 2023, is available for iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9 inch and second generation and later iPad Pro, iPad Pro 11″, iPad mini and iPad Air.

This update follows the introduction of iOS17 on September 26, and the new update iOS 17.0.3 was released just over a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Coincidence?

The update was to remedy some bugs which translated into a domino effect to affect other third-party apps such as Instagram, Uber among others.

We suspect a slight defect in the system’s thermal system design, which could be the reason for the raised temperatures and unwanted shutdowns.

The update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads by toggling all the way to software update under settings.

The suspected reason

The suspected reason for the quick update could be to address a significant overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max recently launched.

This is after users complained that the iPhone 15 and Pro Max had increased temperatures with issues of shutting down.

At first, we suspected Apple’s titanium and aluminum design but there has been no proof in that pudding and Apple maintains titanium and aluminum design provide better heat dissipation.

Also read: iOS17 challenges, battery drainage and others, what to expect

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Spotify, a new direction, the audiobooks service catalog
Emerging Markets 5 Oct 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.