Beat load shedding, get the best EcoFlow power backup deals this Black Friday

Save up to 47% and get ready for R 27 999 off this November

Black Friday is around the corner and EcoFlow has the right plug to keep your lights on this holiday season.

As the festive season nears, the reality of power outages remains, so why not find the gap and seize the opportunity to prepare for power outages with EcoFlows best best-selling portable power stations?

Get the crowd favourite EcoFlow DELTA 2, which will be dropping to an unbelievable price come this year’s Black Friday season.

Save up to 47% and get ready for R 27 999 off this November.

The country nears an electric festive season of large family reunions, more power demands, and scorching summer seasons which will most likely mean more pressure on Eskom’s grid.

Prepare yourself for next year’s outages and reward yourself with the best deals as EcoFlow brings unbelievable prices on this year’s Black Friday.

Get ready for groundbreaking savings. Our best-selling portable power station, the DELTA 2, is now available at its most affordable price ever.

With a capacity ranging from 1-3kWh and an impressive 1800W rated output (extendable up to 2400W with X-Boost), the DELTA 2 is your dependable power companion.

From the coffee machine and microwave, to the hair dryer and washing machine, DELTA 2 can effortlessly power all your household appliances, making your daily life more convenient under load shedding.

Originally R24 999, DELTA 2 is 28% off to R17 999 now.

Plus, don’t miss the historic price drops on EcoFlow RIVER 2 series, compact yet powerful, from just R3 999.

Peace of mind

Move into the future with more power at your fingertips. EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series feature LFP batteries with 3000 cycles which promise long-term peace of mind for up to ten years.

Witness quick charging at your fingertips as EcoFlow’s devices bring a quick full charging in just 60 minutes for RIVER 2 series and 80 minutes for DELTA 2, which ensures users have minimal downtime during power outages.

Warranty

There is a five-year warranty on the DELTA 2 and River 2 series, paired with an impressive after-sales service. It is a truly worthy investment in reliable power solutions for the long term.

Sustainable Power

Compatible with solar panels, these portable power stations empower you to harness renewable energy from the sun. This off-grid capability ensures a sustainable and eco-friendly power source, even in remote locations.

Price

The DELTA 2 is now available at an unbeatable price of R17999 (28% off) for the main unit and an incredible R26999 (41%off) for the DELTA 2 + 400W Solar Bundle.



Explore more fantastic discounts on other models like the RIVER 2 (now at R3999, 43% off) and the RIVER 2 Max (now at R7999, 38% off).

Shop Now, Up to 47% Off:

Don’t miss out on up to 47% off on the RIVER series, DELTA series, solar panels, and extra batteries during our Black Friday event from November 1 to November 30.

For detailed information on discounts and sales promotions, visit the official EcoFlow website or Takealot store.