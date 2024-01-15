Why Ballie could be Samsung’s answer for a smart home robot companion

It’s the big, small, the smartly programmed, and the massive idealistic less likely to take off unless there’s some serious investment at this year’s CES2024, and then there’s an AI home companion robot named Ballie.

This year, in Las Vegas, the world was reintroduced to Ballie, a revamped version AI robot with new advanced features to navigate and carefully entrench itself into the users’ life.

We say revamped for the the simple reason that Ballie is not new to CES, as the robot was first introduced in CES 2020. The personal home assistant now comes with advanced features to autonomously drive around user homes in order to intelligently navigate and manage their lives.

The personal assistant will probably learn user patterns and habits to better facilitate day-to-day operations as a home assistant roped in to manage and complete some household tasks.

The almost round-looking yellow robot will send video updates of pets or loved ones to user devices when they’re away from home.

This possibly incoming personal assistant is said to be able to set the mood for any home activity whether users are exercising, working, or relaxing, by playing music and answering phone calls.

Ballie is Samsung’s first attempt at a home companion robot. The AI companion will tell users what’s in their fridge. Ballie looks smart enough to adapt to the environment when we look at available videos.

Ballie will be able to find your phone better than you will. This smart companion will likely make calls on your behalf as well. Ballie does need visual access to your fridge in order to be more helpful.

Turn on your smart oven, or get dinner ready, while reading the recipe off a Ballie projection, Ballie could be able to regulate smart ovens, check who is at the door, and even answer calls, while you continue prepping dinner.

Core specifications are still lingering but we cannot wait to see what this home companion will be able to do as AI solidifies itself in every device.

