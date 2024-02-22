Oppo launches AI centre, a step towards the smartphone AI revolution

Oppo has jumped on the AI wave to launch an Oppo AI center to create “humankind-focused” innovation.

The establishment of the center will strengthen Oppo’s AI capabilities while exploring a broader range of AI products.

This center for AI will enable Oppoe to bring users to the latest experience at the forefront of AI.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Oppo Reno 11 will come equipped with generative AI capabilities, including innovative Oppo AI eraser function and more.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO says next-generation AI smartphones represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry.

“In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes.

“Oppo is dedicated to becoming a contributor and promoter of AI Smartphones. We look forward to working together with our industry partners to jointly drive the innovation of the mobile phone industry and reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.”

Oppo defines four characteristics of AI smartphones in the following manner:

AI smartphones must efficiently utilize computing resources to meet the computational needs of generative AI in the AI era. AI smartphones should be aware of the real world in time through sensors, understanding the complex information of users and the environment. AI smartphones also need to possess powerful self-learning capabilities. AI smartphones will have multimodal content generation abilities, providing users with continuous inspiration and knowledge support.

Considering each characteristic, the introduction of AI smartphones will likely contribute to the AI revolution in the mobile industry, among various AI services to enable users to enjoy services that better meet their individual needs.

This will support and help develop a platform to support the proposed incoming ecosystem.

Reno series brings generative AI features

Oppo confirms the release of its very own language model, AndesGPT, which comes with as many as 180 billion parameters.

Its capabilities focus on knowledge, memory, tools, and creation. The Oppo Find X7 series shows off Oppo’s generative AI features such as object removal in images, and phone conversation summaries.

Oppo plans to expand its own generative AI capabilities to more product lines and markets.

We can expect Oppo to roll out an array of generative AI features including Oppo’s AI eraser on its Reno 11 series globally in the second quarter of 2024.

