Oppo unveils convincing series of AI at MWC2024

Electronics device maker Oppo has tabled a convincing list of AI innovations at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Oppo announces its Oppo prototype the OPPO Air Glass 3 alongside a series of other AI-efficient features which include the Reno11.

As a show of commitment to developing the next generation of AI tech, Oppo says it’s bringing innovative ways for users to experience AI through its combination of ultra-lightweight design and full-colour display.

Confirming the incoming Oppo Reno11 series alongside the Oppo Find N3 which surprisingly comes in the second quarter of this year instead of later in the year.

In the future, Oppo plans to integrate AI features into more Oppo products in the market. This all forms part of Oppo’s vision for more users to experience a smart life powered by AI.

Users will soon get Oppo’s innovative product in European markets where Oppo

has been present

Recent data from Canalys shows that Oppo maintained its position as the fourth-largest

smartphone brand worldwide in 2023, securing 9% of the total market share with over 100

million smartphone shipments, driven in part by the success of the imaging flagship Oppo

Find X6 series and foldable flagship Oppo Find N3 series.

