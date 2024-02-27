Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

Oppo unveils convincing series of AI at MWC2024

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Startups at OPPO Inspiration Zone

Electronics device maker Oppo has tabled a convincing list of AI innovations at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

Oppo announces its Oppo prototype the OPPO Air Glass 3 alongside a series of other AI-efficient features which include the Reno11.

As a show of commitment to developing the next generation of AI tech, Oppo says it’s bringing innovative ways for users to experience AI through its combination of ultra-lightweight design and full-colour display.

Confirming the incoming Oppo Reno11 series alongside the Oppo Find N3 which surprisingly comes in the second quarter of this year instead of later in the year.

In the future, Oppo plans to integrate AI features into more Oppo products in the market. This all forms part of Oppo’s vision for more users to experience a smart life powered by AI.

  • Going all-in on AI, Oppo has unveiled its latest Oppo Air Glass 3 prototype that
    integrates XR and AI at MWC24 and also showcased several new flagship
    smartphone products and AI features, including the OPPO AI Eraser.
  • Oppo will bring its generative AI features to the OPPO Reno11 series and the Oppo
    Find N3 in Q2 2024, with more product lines to follow in the future.
  •  Oppo announced that it will form a 3-year strategic alliance with Telefónica group
  • Users will soon get Oppo’s innovative product in European markets where Oppo
    has been present

Recent data from Canalys shows that Oppo maintained its position as the fourth-largest
smartphone brand worldwide in 2023, securing 9% of the total market share with over 100
million smartphone shipments, driven in part by the success of the imaging flagship Oppo
Find X6 series and foldable flagship Oppo Find N3 series.

Also read: Honor debuts latest AI strategy at MWC 2024

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.