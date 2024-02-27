Burn Media Sites
Military Tech

Rand Show announces special online ticket sales

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Thrill seekers get ready as the Rand Show has officially announced the launch of its tickets for sale online but with a twist.

This year the Rand Show promises new experiences for families and thrill seekers alike.

Held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, between March 28 and April 1st, 2024, the Rand Show welcomes new visitors young and old to an excitement-filled space that’s for both the family member and the adventure craver.

Visitors can expect exclusive online ticket sales this year. Families can bag discounted family passes available solely online, at an unbeatable value.

Online ticket purchases grant visitors a priority pass into the show, by bypassing queues and diving straight into the action.

Online shoppers stand a chance to walk away with exciting offers in the form of helicopter flips, online spin-and-win wheels, and romantic dinner vouchers including weekends away or even car drifting experiences.

EVENT DETAILS:
• Date: March 28th to April 1st, 2024
• Time: 09h00 – 19h00 Daily
• Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
• Address: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

TICKET PRICES:

• Adult: R110.00

• Children (3 to 12 years): R70.00
• Pensioners: R70.00
• Family Package (2 adults & 2 kids): R320.00 (Available online only)

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

