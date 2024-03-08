Cashflow remains the lifeblood of any small business, and managing cash flow correctly remains a major challenge that the South African 2.6 million SME owners and entrepreneurs face.

SME service provider Lula has introduced a free cash flow kit that small businesses can download.

According to Tom Stuart, Chief Marketing Officer at Lula, entrepreneurs are passionate about their businesses. Most SME owners today are bogged down with endless financial admin.

Tracking and managing cash flow is a major headache for business owners in the country and Stuart says many entrepreneurs end up spending an unnecessary amount of time on admin when running a business.

That’s the reason Lula developed a toolkit aimed at helping small businesses understand and manage their cash flow.

This is all to help entrepreneurs make better financial decisions.

“We want to equip SMEs with the tools they need to simplify cash flow management. It means they can then focus their time and energy on the things that matter most to them which is growing their businesses,” says Stuart.

The kit aims to provide an easy-to-understand guide, even for users who are not trained in financial management.

“The intention with the cash flow kit is to give business owners the financial education and oversight they need to thrive. The first section demystifies cash flow concepts with easy-to-read summaries and handy infographics. Topics include the difference between cash flow and profit; the basic cash flow (inflow and outflow) cycle; and the crucial skill of cash flow forecasting. The more advanced topics covered include investing for growth and setting up financial safety nets for your business.”

The kit unpacks management tools that provide tailored insights into any business income, expenditure, and cash flow forecasts.

Download the Cash Flow Kit here now – https://heyzine.com/flip-book/e70b3c82d4.html

