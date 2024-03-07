EB Motors announces showroom expansion in sparkling fashion

Fast cars, fashion, opulence, creatives, and an art gallery were all blended together under one roof to celebrate the launch of a much anticipated EB Motors Showroom expansion this week.

EB Motors allowed several attendees to step into a creatively sophisticated night of luxury as they announced the expansion of their showroom.

On the guest list were the likes of Maps Maponyane, Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase, and artist Cee The Kreator who artistically was responsible for the night’s reveal, and a meticulously painted McLaren.

Art pieces, including some high-end vehicles, were on sale on the night, as attendees dined in celebrating a massive milestone from EB Motors, a company which at some point was nowhere near Johannesburg.

The showroom’s expansion was the point, but that did not stop the country’s who’s who from delivering exceptional fashion on the red carpet.

Some local media personalities such as Doowap, Nirvana Nokwe, and Dr Lex Leo were among the attendees all dappered up to celebrate a family’s story of resilience.

EB Motors opened their Sandton location two years ago and has evolved to become one of the A-list, high-end car showrooms in the country. The new Sandton showroom comes with a light tunnel that showcases the latest models.

Our MC for the night was Maps Maponyane who ushered a series of entertainment which included a gallery exhibition from artist Cee The Kreator and a fashion show by African luxury clothing brand Boyde, founded by designer Samkelo Boyde Xaba.

The night was filled with creativity, an authentic appreciation for high-end vehicles and a celebration of a family legacy that has stood the test of time.

