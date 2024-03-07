The role of tech in modern hospitality, the necessary shift

A glimpse into the future indicates that the hospitality industry is rapidly advancing towards an era of convenience, function, and a revolutionized guest experience all through digital innovation.

What’s this about?

It’s about understanding how leveraging technology and data creates seamless, personalized experiences for modern travelers. This means those developed hotel chatbots to optimize marketing campaigns through data analytics are a couple of steps in the right direction to shape the future of hospitality.

The digital landscape has revolutionized guest interactions with hotels, this is a good thing since the hospitality industry stands at a crossroads of transformation.

The remedy

Leveraging data and embracing digital innovations is imperative for hotels to deliver exceptional guest experiences while staying competitive.

This important piece of information comes from a seasoned hospitality consultant and entrepreneur Cleo Johnson, who explains how technology plays a pivotal role in better customer retention in the hospitality sector.

“The digital landscape has revolutionized guest interactions with hotels. From the initial booking to post-stay feedback, technology plays a pivotal role. My experience with the Signature Lux hotel in South Africa, where we introduced self-check-in kiosks, highlighted the unique cultural nuances of the South African market. While digitization is essential, maintaining the human touch is crucial for our hospitable culture.

“At Nuecleo, we recognized a gap for smaller properties that needed cost-effective solutions.”

Data is the new currency in hospitality according to Johnson, as it provides insights into guest behavior and preferences including booking patterns.

Through predictive modeling, hotels can optimize pricing, target marketing effectively, and maximize revenue.

“I shared a recent campaign success where we utilized data for a Valentine’s Day promotion at a hotel in Tanzania. By understanding customer behavior through data acquired from a Christmas campaign, we optimized our social media marketing spend and sold out in just a few days.”

Any success in an evolving industry lies in embracing digital innovation, harnessing data, and fostering collaboration.

“By digitizing the guest experience and leveraging data-driven insight, hotels can position themselves for long-term success,” Johnson says.

