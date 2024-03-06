Rand Show tickets now available, but with a twist

The Rand Show officially announces the launch of ticket sales online but with a twist.

This year, the Rand Show held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec between March 28th and April 2024 will bring jaw-dropping experiences for families alongside thrill seekers.

The catch

This year, ticket sales mean online ticket sales come at a discount. Families can bag discounted family passes available solely online to ensure they receive unforgettable experiences at an unbeatable value.

Purchasing tickets online grants visitors a priority pass into the show which will bypass queues and diving straight into the action.

By purchasing tickets online, visitors can spin and win online for incredible prizes, ranging from helicopter flips to romantic dinner vouchers, weekends away, car drifting experiences, and fun fair tickets.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: March 28th to April 1st, 2024

Time: 09h00 – 19h00 Daily

Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

Address: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

TICKET PRICES:

Adult: R110.00

Children (3 to 12 years): R70.00

Pensioners: R70.00

Family Package (2 adults and 2 kids): R320.00 (Available online only)

