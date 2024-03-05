Bolt launches driver destination, a convenient way to end a ride

E-hailing service Bolt has introduced earning potential for driver-partners as they can now add their end destination in-app, and choose from multiple orders that gradually help bring them closer to the destination while continuing to earn.

The upgrade form Bold arrives from feedback from Bolt’s network that communicated how it took longer for them to pick up ride-hailing orders when they’re on their way home.

This was due to the fact that it was harder to find an order that matches their specific location and end destination.

This means driver-partners may choose not to earn at all on their way home, which also means that riders are waiting for longer to be picked up.

With Driver Destinations, driver-partners are able to add their destination in the Driver app and choose from multiple orders that gradually help bring them closer to their end destination so they can continue to earn while they’re on their way home.

Driver Destinations joins a suite of recent Driver app upgrades from Bolt aimed at helping driver partners provide a high-quality ride-hailing experience.

The new Bolt Rewards program enhances driver engagement and empowers the driver community with rewards and discounts.

The new Driver Compliments feature provides drivers with recognition of exceptional service and motivation through positive post-trip rating compliments and comments.

Through upgraded incentives such as compensation for routes with long pickup legs, we continue to offer more flexible earning opportunities for driver-partners and ensure riders can access our ride-hailing services wherever they are.

Also read: Take advantage of retail trends, the shift from omnichannel to ambient tech