Transport & Travel

Bolt launches driver destination, a convenient way to end a ride

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
bolt ride app

E-hailing service Bolt has introduced earning potential for driver-partners as they can now add their end destination in-app, and choose from multiple orders that gradually help bring them closer to the destination while continuing to earn.

The upgrade form Bold arrives from feedback from Bolt’s network that communicated how it took longer for them to pick up ride-hailing orders when they’re on their way home.

This was due to the fact that it was harder to find an order that matches their specific location and end destination.

This means driver-partners may choose not to earn at all on their way home, which also means that riders are waiting for longer to be picked up.

With Driver Destinations, driver-partners are able to add their destination in the Driver app and choose from multiple orders that gradually help bring them closer to their end destination so they can continue to earn while they’re on their way home.

Driver Destinations joins a suite of recent Driver app upgrades from Bolt aimed at helping driver partners provide a high-quality ride-hailing experience.

The new Bolt Rewards program enhances driver engagement and empowers the driver community with rewards and discounts.

The new Driver Compliments feature provides drivers with recognition of exceptional service and motivation through positive post-trip rating compliments and comments.

Through upgraded incentives such as compensation for routes with long pickup legs, we continue to offer more flexible earning opportunities for driver-partners and ensure riders can access our ride-hailing services wherever they are.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

