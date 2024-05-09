Huawei launches Pura 70 series, the camera that stole the show

Consumer group Huawei announced the introduction of the latest P series smartphone known as the Pura 70 series in Dubai this week.

Pura is the latest name given to the P series in an attempt to redefine what the P-series stands for.

Huawei introduced the latest flagship series in Dubai for the Middle East market as well as sub-Saharan Africa.

This is after a successful launch in China which meant the Pura smartphones were now available in China, France, Germany, and some European countries considering some turbulent sanction waters from the US

It appears the Pura series is Huawei’s impressive attempt at fighting back as the flagship series brings forward three new models, the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra, models powered by Huawei’s Kirin chips.

While no Google apps initially meant some challenges for Huawei, Huawei needed to get resourceful and accommodated third-party apps and it now seems the Pura series is the series attempting to solidify Huawei’s move for independence.

Remember how Huawei had to find ways to function including how the launch of the P60 Pro model with a Snapdragon chip without 5G support, still delivered a device that was camera convincing?

Why the history?

This history is important because it documents a story of resilience in a highly competitive market.

We spotted supercharge battery charging with the Pura 70 series lineup, an IP 68 rating meaning water and dust resistant, alongside 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256 to 512 GB of storage.

Retractable magic

For the Pura series, users are introduced to the retractable lens mechanism for the main 1-inch sensor camera.

The logic

When the camera is activated, the lens moves forward and protrudes outwards. Initially, we thought this was Huawei’s latest zoom feature. Remember the old cameras that used to protrude outward? We think Huawei ticked the nostalgia box but missed the opportunity to use the sensor as a zoom function. That would have been something else.

All Pura models come with different apertures for the main camera lens, between f/1.4 and f/4.0, with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Huawei brings forward an EMUI 14 and we hope Huawei considers bringing the attractive Pura series to the South African market.

Note: The launch was in Dubai and more specs including camera prowess will be shared once the series lands on South African shores.

