Run a country with simulator game Point of Order featuring Zapiro

SpaceSalad Studios has collaborated with renowned editorial cartoonist Zapiro to launch Point of Order (P.O.O) Weekly, a presidential decision-making simulator game.

The game is expected to be released ahead of the country’s upcoming general elections with the aim to educate users by addressing the concerning trend in voter engagement from South African youth.

The decision-making simulator game puts together entertainment and education in a satirical parody-style format with gameplay based on real political events to educate players about the complexities of governance.

It puts players in the shoes of a newly-elected president, empowering them to shape the future of their country through policy implementation.

Every decision made in the game carries consequences, challenging players to navigate obstacles and defeat enemies to ensure their policies come to fruition.

The potent question is, will players choose to do good for their citizens, or will they act in their own self-interests?

Thabo Tsolo, CEO and game designer at Spacesalad Studios, shares the vision for P.O.O Weekly: “We’ve aimed to provide players with an engaging and interactive experience that educates them about political processes while promoting critical thinking and civic engagement. The game provides a realistic and immersive experience in which players navigate through various scenarios, make policy decisions, and address critical issues facing their country.”

Founded in 2019, Spacesalad Studios specializes in creating games that tackle societal issues through an African identity and narrative.

The studio prioritizes diversity and sustainability in its game development and hopes to increase voter engagement in the upcoming elections by offering young people an insight into the complex decisions that leaders make every day.

Zapiro, known for the social commentary serves as the creative director of P.O.O Weekly. His experience in satire and political events adds depth and authenticity to the game’s narrative.

The company is one of the latest additions to the growing stable of businesses mentored by venture builder and business incubator Aions Creative Technology, headed by serial entrepreneur Mitchan Adams. Aions’ unique approach bridges the gap between incubation and venture capital-readiness, thus providing Spacesalad Studios with the support, resources, and entrepreneurial know-how needed to pursue more innovative game development projects.

“Our vision has always been to create games that have an impact on our players’ lives and create value in their communities. Our, partnership with Aions gives us the leverage we need to continue driving change through gamification,” says Tsolo.

The demo version of P.O.O Weekly will be released on the Spacesalad website on 22 May 2024, offering players a unique and thought-provoking gameplay experience and, hopefully, encouraging them to exercise their Constitutional right to vote.

